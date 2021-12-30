Deputies arrest 2 men accused of attempting multiple robberies across Central Florida

Darion Waldo, 33, and Leopold Pierre, 50, were arrested Wednesday, according to Lake County deputies.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested two men on Wednesday accused of attempting an armed robbery in Lake County, according to an arrest affadvit.

Leopold Pierre, 50, and Darion Waldo, 33, were arrested by Lake County deputies at the Mount Dora Police Department, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said they learned the two men were trailing a victim in a red truck from Orange County all the way to Lake County.

Deputies went over to talk to the men, who were detained shortly after providing them with fake names, the affidavit reads.

Waldo told deputies the vehicle he and Pierre were driving was stolen and they were tailing the truck driver with the intent of committing armed robbery. He also told deputies they committed two robberies in Orange County, the affidavit reads.

Investigators said they found a black ski mask and a knife in the vehicle the suspects were in.

According to the affidavit, deputies also confirmed the car Waldo and Pierre drove was stolen, but not reported stolen, earlier that same day.

Deputies said while Waldo told them “he did not wish to be involved in the robberies,” the robber did nothing to stop, hinder or report the crimes.