Man accused of stealing Christmas gifts from Lakeland home arrested, Polk deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of stealing Christmas gifts from a Lakeland home last week was located and arrested Wednesday, according to Polk County deputies.

Raheim Jamaar Johnson, 28, was found at a Knight’s Inn, located on 301 S. Frontage Road in Plant City, by U.S. Marshals Service officials after Polk County investigators issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Johnson refused to cooperate once in custody, saying he was “upset” with investigators due to them constantly bothering his friends, family and acquaintances about his whereabouts, forcing him to rent a motel room, which was under a fake name.

According to investigators, they have been unable to recover the stolen Christmas gifts, but Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., Polk County Toys for Tots and a local businessman have helped replace the victim’s stolen presents.

The original incident occurred Dec. 20 after a woman left her home and came back at 11:30 a.m. that same day to find Christmas gifts, a laptop and a flatscreen TV missing, deputies said.

Johnson faces grand theft and burglary charges in connection to this incident.

He is currently booked in the Polk County jail without bond.