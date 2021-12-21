Man breaks into Lakeland home, steals Christmas gifts, Polk deputies say

Deputies search for man accused of breaking into a Lakeland home and stealing Christmas gifts.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man stole Christmas gifts and other items from a Lakeland home Monday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a woman left her home in the morning and came back around 11:30 a.m. to find her door had been forced open.

[TRENDING: Anonymous email prompted voter fraud arrests in The Villages | Strong storms possible across Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said wrapped Christmas gifts, a company laptop and a television were stolen from the home.

Ad

Photos and video of the man stealing the items were captured on the home’s surveillance cameras, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the culprit may be driving a 2019 or newer dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS to remain anonymous.