Southernmost Point Buoy damaged by flaming Christmas tree, Key West police say

KEY WEST, Fla. – Two men are sought by Key West police for allegedly setting fire to a Christmas tree in front of the Southernmost Point Buoy early Saturday morning.
Police said the fire caused extensive damage to the landmark some time between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. before it was put out by Key West firefighters.
The suspects were described as two white males, police said.
Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call Key West police at 305-809-1000.