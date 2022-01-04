Fire acts, jousting and more: Brevard Renaissance Fair returns

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The annual Brevard Renaissance Fair is returning this weekend to Wickham Park for its seventh year.

Each weekend in January and the first weekend in February will be themed differently, including Pirate Weekend, Fantasy Weekend, Viking Weekend, Heroes of the Realm and Celtic Weekend.

The fair encompasses all types of entertainment, including shows with fire, juggling acts, escape artists, mud shows and interactive activities, such as archery. These will be free, while games will cost anywhere from $1 to $10, according to organizers.

“With over 100 stage shows daily, varieties of foods and treats, and numerous artisan merchants with handcrafted wares, the Brevard Renaissance Fair invites guests to immerse themselves in a unique experience of History and Fantasy!” the event’s website reads.

New this year, the event will also feature two pub crawl experiences. One is a “Drinking Games” theme and the other is themed “Ribald Music and Jokes.”

One of the iconic traditions highlighted during the event showcases two knights charging at each other while holding a lance.

“Jousting is the sport of two knights on horseback trying to knock each other off,” Bryan Beard, one of the Renaissance Fair actors, told News 6. “The tournaments were put on in celebration of a large gathering when they would have a festival when the king or queen would come to an area.”

Various tickets and packages are for sale online along with merchandise. Click here to learn more.