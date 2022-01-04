Florida COVID hospitalizations doubled in a week, not every admission due to virus

ORLANDO, Fla. – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have doubled in a week, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

FHA reports 6,623 are hospitalized and have COVID-19. On Dec. 28, FHA reported 2,754 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health and Human Services report pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have quadrupled since Dec. 22.

ℹ️ Florida COVID-19 Update for January 4, 2022

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,623 pic.twitter.com/88dRbnC2X3 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) January 4, 2022

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for December 28, 2021

🚨Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 2,754 pic.twitter.com/JEmYqxMvhp — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) December 28, 2021

HHS reports 169 pediatric patients have been hospitalized with the virus. On Dec. 22 the number was listed at 42.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said 50% of COVID hospitalizations at Orlando Health are not being treated for the virus.

“We have found that a great majority of our hospital in-patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, were admitted for medical conditions not related to the virus,” Orlando Health spokeswoman Alayna Curry said.

NOW: @GovRonDeSantis is speaking in Jacksonville - talking about opening up monoclonal antibody sites in Jacksonville. He mentioned @orlandohealth hospitalizations: "Orlando Health are 50% hospitalized that have Covid and are not being treated for Covid." @news6wkmg — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) January 4, 2022

Curry said people who are getting the omicron variant have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

“We have treated and released thousands of COVID-19 positive patients in our emergency rooms over the past few weeks, and it is only a very small minority who are ill enough to need admission to our hospitals because of their COVID-19,” Curry said.

Health officials stressed anyone who is unvaccinated should get a shot.

“Of those patients admitted for COVID-19, the sickest of these continue to be those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Curry said.