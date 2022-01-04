Pediatric COVID cases rise in Florida hospitals ahead of return to school

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows more than 6,000 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, close to 170 patients are children.

That compares to 52 pediatric patients in Florida 10 days ago, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Health and Human Services report pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have quadrupled since Dec. 22.

It’s not clear if they are being hospitalized for COVID-19 or if they tested positive while getting treatment for something else.

[RELATED: Florida COVID hospitalizations doubled in a week, not every admission due to virus]

[TRENDING: Passengers quarantine in hotel instead of going home after cruise | Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

This is happening as students are heading back to school this week and some parents are concerned about their child getting sick.

Pediatric pulmonologist Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi in Winter Park said his practice has seen more COVID-19 patients over the past few weeks.

“We are getting at least three-four times more calls now than we were getting during the surge periods of alpha or delta,” said Dr. Ajayi.

He said it’s scary, “It does because alpha and delta were not as bad for kids. We didn’t have as many hospitalizations in [children.]”

He said the most common mild symptom amongst kids appears to be a sore throat, but we asked him at what point should parents take their kids to the emergency room.

“Persistent fevers, anything to suggest shortness of breath that is uncontrolled,” Ajayi said.

He said also if they’re having a hard time swallowing or not eating. if possible, Ajayi said to talk with your pediatrician or a medical expert first because it may be necessary to instead, call an ambulance.

Ad

“It might be such that we say don’t drive them, call an ambulance because I don’t want a [child] coughing or having a severe attack while sitting in traffic,” said Dr. Ajayi.

At last check, Nemours Children’s Hospital in Lake Nona had 12 pediatric COVID-19 patients. Halifax Health in Volusia county had two children with COVID across its hospital system.

News 6 reached out to all Central Florida hospital systems asking for a breakdown of COVID pediatric patients. Some haven’t yet responded, others saying they can’t release those numbers, or the information is not available.