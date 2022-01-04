Children ages 5 and under can get into SeaWorld free with preschool card

It’s back.

SeaWorld Orlando announced children ages 5 and under can get into its theme park, including Aquatica, for free all throughout 2022 with the preschool card.

This deal is only open to Florida residents and you must register online.

Here’s how you score the pass, according to SeaWorld Orlando’s website.

Register online by Feb. 3. The child’s parent or guardian must register them online.

Make your first visit to the park by Feb. 28.

SeaWorld employees will verify the child’s age with a birth certificate or travel passport before entry is allowed. The parent or guardian does not have to be present to redeem the card.

Then, your children 5 years old and younger can enjoy free admission through Dec. 31, 2022.

This pass does not have blackout dates and does not include parking, tickets for separate events or other discounts.

