Florida missing child alert issued for 7-year-old girl in Manatee County

Ashley Ordaz, left, is missing out of Manatee County. She may be with Jesus Flores-Gonzalez, right.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert was issued for a 7-year-old girl from Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Ashley Ordaz was last seen Dec. 10 in the 200 block of 15th Street West in Palmetto.

The child is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and eyes and may have a small cut on her forehead.

FDLE said she may be in the company of 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez. The agency does not say how Flores-Gonzalez knows the girl.

Flores-Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. They may be traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.