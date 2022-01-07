65º

Gov. DeSantis suspends 2 Sumter County commissioners facing perjury charges

Perjury investigation launched against Gary Robert Search, Oren Miller

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Ron DeSantis, Florida Politics, Florida
Gary Robert Search and Oren Miller, who represent Districts 1 and 5 in Sumter County as commissioners, were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis following an executive order issued Thursday evening. (Sumter County Government)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Sumter County commissioners were suspended Thursday amid an ongoing perjury investigation, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gary Robert Search and Oren Miller, who represent Sumter County in Districts 1 and 5 respectively, are currently facing felony charges for providing false information under oath.

According to officials, the state attorney’s office launched an investigation into Search and Miller, both 71, after they lied under oath about exchanging phone conversations dating back to January 2021.

Both commissioners were elected in 2020 and slated to serve a four-year term.

