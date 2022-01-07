Gov. DeSantis suspends 2 Sumter County commissioners facing perjury charges

Gary Robert Search and Oren Miller, who represent Districts 1 and 5 in Sumter County as commissioners, were suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis following an executive order issued Thursday evening.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Two Sumter County commissioners were suspended Thursday amid an ongoing perjury investigation, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gary Robert Search and Oren Miller, who represent Sumter County in Districts 1 and 5 respectively, are currently facing felony charges for providing false information under oath.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to officials, the state attorney’s office launched an investigation into Search and Miller, both 71, after they lied under oath about exchanging phone conversations dating back to January 2021.

Both commissioners were elected in 2020 and slated to serve a four-year term.