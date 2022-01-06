WATCH LIVE AT 8:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in West Palm Beach

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. The site at C. B. Smith Park will offer monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in West Palm Beach.

It will take place at the Rehabilitation Center of the Palm Beaches, with DeSantis scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m.

The topic of discussion has not been announced, but the governor will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, among others.

