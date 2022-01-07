House, RVs go up in flames in Orange County

TAFT, Fla. – A house, another building and two RVs were damaged in a fire early Friday in Orange County.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out on private property on Pine Street near Hoenstine Avenue in Taft.

Orange County Fire Rescue said half of the house was burning and the RVs and other structure were “fully involved” when crews arrived.

“No occupants, injuries or transports,” Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

