62º

LIVE

Local News

House, RVs go up in flames in Orange County

No injuries reported on private property in Taft

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Fire

TAFT, Fla. – A house, another building and two RVs were damaged in a fire early Friday in Orange County.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out on private property on Pine Street near Hoenstine Avenue in Taft.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orange County Fire Rescue said half of the house was burning and the RVs and other structure were “fully involved” when crews arrived.

“No occupants, injuries or transports,” Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email