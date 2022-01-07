Mom fearing exposure to COVID places teenage son in trunk of car while driving to test site

HOUSTON – KPRC-TV is reporting a mother has been charged after her 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of her car at a Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Sarah Beam has been charged with endangering a child. Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Beam allegedly told authorities her son had tested positive for COVID-19 and she was taking him to the site for additional testing. In order to protect herself from being exposed, Beam decided to put the boy in the trunk of the car.

