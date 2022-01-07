69º

Orange County to receive $7.5M to protect Orlo Vista neighborhood from flooding

Plans have been in works since Hurricane Irma hammered area in 2017

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orlo Vista, Hurricane Irma, Orange County, FEMA

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It was announced Friday that Orange County would receive a $7.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will fund efforts to prevent future flooding in the county’s Orlo Vista neighborhood.

The funds will cover 75% of the estimated $10 million price tag of the flooding improvement project, according to a news release from Rep. Val Demings’ office. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, which oversees FEMA.

The proposed improvements include excavation in three existing ponds to increase depth and capacity, along with the construction of a new pump station, according to the release.

Orlo Vista saw severe flooding in September 2017 when Hurricane Irma hammered the area. More than 130 homes were flooded during Irma and emergency crews had to rescue 55 people.

Plans for these flooding resiliency improvements have been in the works since 2018.

