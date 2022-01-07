Volusia County to open new COVID testing site at fairgrounds

File image from 2020, when the Volusia County Fairgrounds hosted a COVID-19 testing site. It is doing so again starting next week.

DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County will have a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in DeLand starting next week.

The county has contracted with Family Health Source to manage the testing site at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. The site will offer rapid COVID tests for anyone ages 1 and up, and residents don’t have to be experiencing COVID symptoms to get tested. The site will not offer the PCR COVID-19 tests.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Residents will also be able to get Moderna or Pfizer booster shots as a drive-thru service.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and also offer COVID-19 vaccinations. It will be free to the public, but pre-registration will be required to schedule a test or a vaccine. If you have an insurance card, you’re asked to bring it, along with a photo ID, but you will not be charged a copay for either the test or shot.

Ad

The portal will open at noon Sunday for appointments for Monday. The site will only allow pre-registration for one day at a time. The website will reopen on Monday for Tuesday appointments, on Tuesday’s for Thursday appointments and Thursdays for Friday appointments.

To get an appointment, go to the Family Health Source website.