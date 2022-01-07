Camping World Stadium to reopen as COVID-19 testing site

Coronavirus testing at Camping World Stadium underway for those with or without symptoms

ORLANDO, Fla. – Camping World Stadium is once again serving as a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site starting Monday, according to city officials.

The testing site will run seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Jan. 10 until further notice.

Orlando officials said the site will offer PCR and rapid tests.

There are no appointments required, but people are encouraged to fill out forms in advance.

There will be no vaccinations offered at this site.

