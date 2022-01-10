Here are the NFL Super Wild Card games WKMG-TV will broadcast

(Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) leaves the field after a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

WKMG-TV will broadcast two NFL Super Wild Card games this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and the game will air on WKMG-TV.

The Bills won the AFC East this year, Buffalo is 1-1 against New England this year.

As of Monday, the Bills are favored by 4.5 points.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 on Sunday and the game will also air on WKMG-TV.

The Cowboys have not played against the 49ers this year.

The 49ers finished the year 10-7 and Dallas finished the season with a 12-5 record while also winning the NFC East.

Dallas has won five of its last six games and San Francisco has won four of its last five games.

As of Monday, the Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the 49ers.

A couple of weeks down the road, WKMG-TV will broadcast the AFC Championship at 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 30.