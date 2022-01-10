Buccaneers vs. Eagles: How to watch, stream, listen

(Rich Schultz, Copyright {2021} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL Playoffs at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 96.9 FM and 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is an 8.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? 49

The Buccaneers finished the season with a 13-4 record and a 7-1 record at Raymond James Stadium.

Philadelphia was 9-8 this year with a 6-3 record on the road.

The two teams played against each other earlier this year on Oct. 14, Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia 28-22.

Tampa Bay is 2-2 against Philadelphia in the playoffs.

The last time the Buccaneers played against the Eagles in the playoffs was on Jan. 19, 2003, in the NFC Championship game.

The Bucs defeated the Eagles 27-10, Tampa Bay would go on to win the Super Bowl that postseason.

The last time the Eagles played against Tom Brady in the playoffs, Philadelphia won Super Bowl LVII by a score of 41-33.

If Tampa Bay wins on Sunday, the Bucs will play against one of the following teams in the second round of the playoffs: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals.

If Philadelphia wins on Sunday, the Eagles will play against the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the playoffs.