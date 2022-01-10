Volusia County to reopen emergency rental assistance portal this week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County is reopening its emergency rental assistance portal this week for eligible households.

There will be a maximum of 500 applications accepted once the portal opens Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m. to make sure there is enough funds for accepted applicants.

[TRENDING: Bob Saget, ‘America’s Dad,’ found dead in Orlando hotel | Has omicron already peaked in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

County officials said the additional rental assistance is due to the previous federal fund not being utilized completely.

“Volusia County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program has approximately $4 million available to assist households that have experienced a financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may receive up to nine months of rental and utility arrears and three months of forward assistance,” a release from the county said.

The county said it is expecting applicants to fill up quickly, so those seeking rental assistance are asked to prepare documentation well in advance.

People who are receiving emergency rental assistance or have applied previously do not have to reapply.

Those eligible must meet at least one or more of these criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic

Demonstrates a risk of housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income

Anyone who needs help with the application process can get in contact with a navigator at the Daytona Beach, DeLand, Deltona, New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach and Port Orange regional libraries or the Emergency Rental Assistance office at 121 W. Rich Ave. in DeLand. There will also be assistance available at the John H. Dickerson Heritage, Hope Place, DeBary and Edgewater public libraries.

Ad

For more information, call Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division at 386-943-7095. Click here to learn more.