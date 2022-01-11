Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando receives thousands of pounds of free pet food

SANFORD, Fla. – It was a good day for the staff and volunteers at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando in Sanford.

The organization received 50,000 meals to help feed hundreds of local pets in need thanks to nonprofits Greater Good Charities and Wag!

“Since COVID, since the fire, there’s been an increase in demand for our pet food pantry. We have a seniors meals on wheels program that we provide food to and all of our foster families that are taking care of foster puppies and kittens,” Steve Bardy said.

Bardy is the executive director of director of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

He said the donation will be a huge help especially after a fire ripped though their Orlando facility back in September where 17 cats were killed.

Though dozens of other pets that were rescued have been adopted, 5-year-old Sheba is the only one left from that group.

Sheba is still looking for her “furever” home.

“Sheba is the last of the fire dogs. All the cats were adopted all the other dogs were adopted. Every day we continue to take a step forward,” Bardy explained.

Bardy said plans are already in the works to open a temporary clinic close to downtown Orlando and they are hoping to open a brand new facility in 2023.

“I genuinely believe that support is what lifted our staff and made our staff realize we are mission driven, we have a purpose here and this community wants us to be here,” he said.