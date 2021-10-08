Orlando Pet Alliance fire determined to be accidental, investigators say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando fire that occurred last month and resulted in the death of 17 cats was determined to be an accident, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators said they suspect the cause of the Sept. 15 fire was electrical.

Pet Alliance, located on Conroy Road, said 45 cats and 26 dogs were rescued from the fire. They also noted more than 12,000 people and businesses donated nearly $1 million to help with relief efforts.

News 6 requested a copy of the fire investigation report.