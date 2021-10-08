Cloudy icon
75º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando Pet Alliance fire determined to be accidental, investigators say

Officials suspect cause of fire electrical

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County
Photo does not have a caption

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando fire that occurred last month and resulted in the death of 17 cats was determined to be an accident, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators said they suspect the cause of the Sept. 15 fire was electrical.

[TRENDING: Top 5 hottest ZIP codes future Orlando homeowners are looking at | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Pet Alliance, located on Conroy Road, said 45 cats and 26 dogs were rescued from the fire. They also noted more than 12,000 people and businesses donated nearly $1 million to help with relief efforts.

News 6 requested a copy of the fire investigation report.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email