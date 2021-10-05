Central Floridians raise record-breaking donations for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since the devastating fire on Sept. 15 that killed more than a dozen cats, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has received almost $1 million in donations.

“The community really has stepped up and shown how much they love their animals and they love Pet Alliance,” Cathy Rodgers, development director of the organization said. “In a typical year throughout the whole year, we usually raise about $2 million (a year) so to raise a million in just two weeks is really amazing and it just shows how much this organization means to the community.”

The organization has been part of Central Florida for more than 80 years.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave to bring rain to Florida | Should I get the flu shot and COVID vaccine? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We have reached out to 40 different local rescues and shelters to let them know that we want to share the generosity we have a community with them so we’re gonna plan on days for them to come and pick up whatever they need,” Rodgers said.

Everything from cat and dog food, to toys, treats, bedding and cleaning supplies have poured into Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. The September fire killed 17 cats and left the facility inoperable after a big part of the roof in the main building caved in — leaving the building a total loss.

Firefighters managed to rescue 45 cats and 26 dogs that were re-located to the Sanford shelter in Seminole County, where a majority have already been adopted--including a cat called Mia who was adopted by the firefighter who rescued her.

“They’re still about three or four dogs that are still there waiting for their forever home,” Rodgers said.

As the organization moves forward, they plan to build a brand new location close to the original facility off of John Young Parkway in Orlando.

Ad

“We have already been in talks with a few different local builders and we are planning on making a selection and moving forward with the planning and building process and our goal is to have something up within the next two, two-and-a-half years,” Rodgers said.

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando said the monetary donations will help towards a long-term temporary location in Orlando where they will operate from and their volunteer services and foster services while their permanent location is being built.

They are also working to find a temporary location to set up a shelter.