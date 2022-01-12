Construction underway for Florida Straw Project in Deltona

The Florida Straw Project in Deltona is set to be completed in June 2023.

DELTONA, Fla. – Construction is now underway for the Florida Straw Project in Deltona.

The project is a collaboration with the St. Johns Water Management District and the Department of Environmental Protection.

City leaders said the plan is to withdraw up to 12 million gallons of water per day from Lake Monroe, which is fed by the St. Johns River.

“We are going to be withdrawing a small amount of water out of the river to be used to recharge the aquifer and also to reclaim water to the current and growing population in Volusia County,” said Clay Coarsey, of the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Coarsey explained the project is meant to increase the amount of water available for irrigation in Volusia County. It will also improve the flow and levels of the Blue Springs aquifer in Orange City.

“By having this project come in, it’s a way they are able to provide water to the citizens of the city to allow for the current population and future population to be able to use water in their homes and for (the) outside of the homes, for lawn and gardening,” Coarsey said.

The actual pumping hasn’t started yet but construction is set to finish in June 2023.

“One thing that’s really important and to keep in mind is that the river is actually flowing through the lake here so you have water coming in and water going out. There’s hundreds and hundreds, probably at this location a hundred million gallons a day or more, flowing through Lake Monroe,” Coarsey said.