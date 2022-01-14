Central Florida Boy Scouts executive accused of child molestation, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida Boy Scouts district executive is facing several charges in sexual assault cases involving minors, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

John Bruce Larsen, 51, is facing two counts of sexual battery of a victim less than 12, two counts of sexual battery of a child 12 or older but younger than 18 and four counts of lewd molestation of a child under 12.

The sheriff’s office said Larsen was arrested Friday afternoon and during the investigation, they found out he is a district executive for the Central Florida Boy Scouts.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | 911 call released after DeBary woman mauled in attack | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said due to his position they believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about Larsen is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-254-7000.

“The actions alleged to have been committed by John Larsen are reprehensible and opposed to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) stands. Upon learning of these allegations and his arrest, we took immediate action to prohibit him from participating in Scouting. We added Mr. Larsen to the BSA’s Volunteer Screening Database which prevents him from any future registration and participation in Scouting, including employment,” the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement.

The Boy Scouts of America said safety is their top priority and they will fully cooperate with law enforcement in this case.

“Our barriers to abuse include a thorough screening process for adult leaders and employees, which include criminal background checks; mandatory youth protection training for all volunteers and employees; a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times during Scouting activities and bans any one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children — either in person, online, or via phone or text; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement,” the statement reads.