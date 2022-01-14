Search underway for Apopka shooting suspect

(Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deputies on the scene of a shooting along South Central Avenue in Apopka.

APOPKA, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Apopka are looking for a shooting suspect.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of South Central Avenue Friday around 1:23 p.m.

A victim was found there and taken to an area hospital, but there was no sign of a suspect.

Deputies have not released any information about the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.