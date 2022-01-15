Disney World reopening 3 restaurants

(John Raoux, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World announced three restaurants are set to reopen over the course of the next several weeks.

The Flying Fish on Disney’s Boardwalk will reopen on Jan. 27.

Disney is featuring the Seaford Pearl Pasta. The pasta dish includes shrimp, lobster, scallops, clams and mussels.

The Turf Club Bar and Grill will reopen on Feb. 3.

Disney officials said two of the main dishes to try on the menu is the Grilled Pork Chop and the Braised Lamb Tagliatelle.

On Feb. 17, Disney announced Jiko-The Cooking Place will reopen on Feb. 17 at Animal Kingdom.

Disney is encouraging guests to try the Seafood Tagine. The dishes features prawns, scallops, squid and Littleneck clams.