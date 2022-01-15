How much will temperatures drop with latest cold front heading toward Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida had a nice Friday in Orlando. The high made it up to only 68 degrees, this is three degrees below the norm for this time of year.

The low overnight on Friday in Central Florida will be 45 degrees.

During the day Saturday all is well. Look for sunshine all day and a high of 73 degrees.

Late Saturday night showers begin to move in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Between 5 a.m. and noon on Sunday morning the front will march across Central Florida. Look for some showers, thunderstorms, and winds gusting up to 35 or 40 miles per hour as the ribbon of action rolls through.

Once the front and rain are passed, the cooldown begins for real. The temps will be dropping through the afternoon Sunday. The high will be early in the day and the chill will drop us to a low of 49 before the sun rises on Monday morning.

Mondy will be sunny, but windy and chilly with a high of only 62 degrees.

Then Monday night into Tuesday morning Central Florida temperatures drop to the coldest temps of the season so far in Orlando. The low is projected to hit 42 degrees. Keep in mind this is in Orlando. In counties north of Orlando it will be much cooler. The low in Ocala will be 34 degrees.

Central Florida will not be back to normal for a high until at least Wednesday.