Cold temperatures close Orlando water parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Local water parks will be closed for the next couple of days as Central Florida prepares to see its coldest temperatures of the season so far.

The highs for the next couple of days will be in the low 60s, but the lows early Tuesday is expected to dip into the 30s and 40s.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay closed Sunday and will remain closed through Tuesday.

Aquatica closed Sunday and will be closed again Monday. It is set to reopen Tuesday, according to the park’s calendar.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of the low temperatures. The water park reopened earlier this month after closing to guests in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.