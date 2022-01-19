Here are some Orlando-area places to celebrate National Pie Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spoiler alert: You don’t have to wait for a holiday to enjoy a pie.
National Pie Day is this Sunday and what better way to celebrate than supporting businesses in the Orlando area.
Here are some places you can pick up a pie:
2806 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
P is for Pie Bake Shop is a small batch artisan bakery specializing in sweet and savory pies and variations of pies, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, etc.
247 E Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806
Artisan bakery selling a variety of cakes (whole or by the slice), cupcakes, pies and pastries.
2603 E South St., Orlando, FL 32803
Vegan & dairy-free baked goods & wedding cakes are the specialties of this market-based counter.
3213 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Bustling bakery showcasing storied, housemade Parker House rolls, plus cakes, éclairs and cupcakes.
Various locations, including in Altamonte Springs, Winter Park and Apopka
An American casual dining restaurant that also has a bakery that sells pies, muffins and other sweets.
617 Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Modern bakery with seating serving breakfast & lunch eats with Southern flair, plus sweets and coffee.
1901 Gipson Green Lane, Winter Park, FL 32789
Local online bakery in Winter Park, delivering handmade, fresh fruit and nut pies, cakes, mini pies and cupcakes.
Generations Best Sweet Potato Pies
2510 S. Oak Ave. Unit B, Sanford, FL 32771
Gourmet homemade sweet potato pies made from scratch.
261 Woodlark Drive, Florida Pines Blvd., Davenport, FL 33897
Whoopie pies and more! Serving mouthwatering treats available for pickup or delivery in the Orlando area and there are vegan options available.
276 S Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789
This counter-service dessert shop sells sweets, savories and coffees in a bright feminine space.
2355 W Old Hwy 441, Mount Dora 32757
Snug bakery & deli supplying traditional German breads, cakes and sweets, plus sandwiches and cold cuts.
409 S Park Ave., Apopka, FL 32703
Aunt Gingibread’s Bakery is a family-owned hometown bakery, specializing in custom cakes and other delicious baked goods.