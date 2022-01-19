Here are some Orlando-area places to celebrate National Pie Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spoiler alert: You don’t have to wait for a holiday to enjoy a pie.

National Pie Day is this Sunday and what better way to celebrate than supporting businesses in the Orlando area.

Here are some places you can pick up a pie:

P is for Pie Bake Shop

2806 Corrine Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

P is for Pie Bake Shop is a small batch artisan bakery specializing in sweet and savory pies and variations of pies, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, etc.

Sister Honey’s

247 E Michigan St., Orlando, FL 32806

Artisan bakery selling a variety of cakes (whole or by the slice), cupcakes, pies and pastries.

Valhalla Bakery

2603 E South St., Orlando, FL 32803

Vegan & dairy-free baked goods & wedding cakes are the specialties of this market-based counter.

Charlie’s Bakery and Creamery

3213 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806

Bustling bakery showcasing storied, housemade Parker House rolls, plus cakes, éclairs and cupcakes.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Various locations, including in Altamonte Springs, Winter Park and Apopka

An American casual dining restaurant that also has a bakery that sells pies, muffins and other sweets.

Se7enBites

617 Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Modern bakery with seating serving breakfast & lunch eats with Southern flair, plus sweets and coffee.

Winter Park Pie Company

1901 Gipson Green Lane, Winter Park, FL 32789

Local online bakery in Winter Park, delivering handmade, fresh fruit and nut pies, cakes, mini pies and cupcakes.

Generations Best Sweet Potato Pies

2510 S. Oak Ave. Unit B, Sanford, FL 32771

Gourmet homemade sweet potato pies made from scratch.

Pie of the Beholder

261 Woodlark Drive, Florida Pines Blvd., Davenport, FL 33897

Whoopie pies and more! Serving mouthwatering treats available for pickup or delivery in the Orlando area and there are vegan options available.

The Glass Knife

276 S Orlando Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

This counter-service dessert shop sells sweets, savories and coffees in a bright feminine space.

The Backhaus

2355 W Old Hwy 441, Mount Dora 32757

Snug bakery & deli supplying traditional German breads, cakes and sweets, plus sandwiches and cold cuts.

Aunt Gingibread’s Bakery

409 S Park Ave., Apopka, FL 32703

Aunt Gingibread’s Bakery is a family-owned hometown bakery, specializing in custom cakes and other delicious baked goods.