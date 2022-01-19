Largest frog leg festival returns to Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. – Prepare for a “ribbiting” time that’s sure to get you jumping for joy, and you don’t have to be a frog-leg lover to enjoy.

The Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival is returning this week, serving over 7,000 pounds of frog legs and 2,000 pounds of gator, according to the event’s website.

The festival begins Thursday and runs through Sunday, with free admission and parking.

While the food is the main event, there will be carnival rides available for purchase. There will also be live music over the weekend.

If you’re visiting to pick up dinner, there will be a drive-thru option available for cash purchases only.

According to the website, the event started in 1990 as a way to raise funds and it has grown ever since.

“Fellsmere has been proclaimed Frog Leg Capital of the World and The Frog Leg Festival holds 2 Guinness Book World Records for The Most Frog Legs served in the course of one business day and the Largest Frog Leg Festival in the world!” the website reads.

For more information on festival and food schedules or to learn more about the event, click here.