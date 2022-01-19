Palm Bay man indicted on first-degree murder charge after death of infant daughter

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay Man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, following the December death of his 6-month-old daughter, a state attorney spokesperson told News 6 partner Florida Today.

Hector Javier Solis, 29, of Palm Bay called 911 just after 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to report he was driving his unresponsive child to the hospital, according to an arrest affidavit. Dispatchers directed him to Palm Bay City Hall, where he could get immediate assistance from fire rescue, said Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office.

Fire rescue found that the child, Amishadai Solis, was not breathing, Brown said. She was taken to Palm Bay Hospital, then transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. There, she was placed on life support. She died Wednesday.

Solis told Palm Bay police Dec. 17 that Amishadai was crying “for the longest time and wouldn’t stop” at their home on Snapdragon Drive Northwest, Brown said. He became frustrated and shook her. When she became unresponsive, he put her in the car and called 911.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, Brown said. The additional charge of murder was added following Amishadai’s death.

The Brevard medical examiner ruled Amishadai’s death a result of shaken baby syndrome and a homicide, Brown said.

Tuesday, a grand jury heard testimony from both the Brevard medical examiner and a Palm Bay investigator before indicting Solis, Brown said.

The grand jury indictment formally accuses and charges Solis in his daughter’s death.

Solis is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail. A trial date has not been set.