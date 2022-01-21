Driver killed in Volusia County crash after possible medical episode, troopers say

Lines pained on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old was killed in a crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. New York and Prevatt avenues.

[TRENDING: Name of teen, charges released in shooting at Seminole High School | 45 years ago this week, snow fell in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The New Smyrna Beach driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode when traveling east on New York Avenue, a FHP crash report shows.

Ad

According to FHP, the pickup truck he was driving crossed into the west lanes of the same road and overturned after striking a guardrail.

He was ejected from the truck and later died at an AdventHealth hospital in DeLand, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.