Driver killed in Volusia County crash after possible medical episode, troopers say

The 55-year-old New Smyrna Beach driver died at a DeLand hospital

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 55-year-old was killed in a crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. New York and Prevatt avenues.

The New Smyrna Beach driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode when traveling east on New York Avenue, a FHP crash report shows.

According to FHP, the pickup truck he was driving crossed into the west lanes of the same road and overturned after striking a guardrail.

He was ejected from the truck and later died at an AdventHealth hospital in DeLand, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

