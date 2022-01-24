Polk County incident ends with investigator stabbed in the head, deputies killing barricaded man

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County killed a man on Sunday, after the man stabbed one deputy and continued to fight with authorities while armed with a knife, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“In fear for their lives, (deputies) were forced to shoot the suspect,” said Carrie Horstman, a spokesperson for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned of the situation about 3 p.m. Sunday, when a woman called 911 to report that her adult son was trying to smother her, Horstman said. The woman told authorities that she woke up to her son repeatedly pressing a pillow on her face while she was napping on the couch.

The mother was able to leave the house and call 911 from a safe location, Horstman said.

When deputies responded to the home, in Davenport, the man in question had barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Three deputies ordered the man to come out with his hands up, but he refused. That prompted the deputies to enter the bathroom – and the man immediately charged at investigators with a large knife, stabbing one deputy on the top of his head, Horstman said.

That deputy tried to use a stun gun on the man, but it was ineffective, and the suspect continued to fight while armed with the knife.

No other deputies were injured.

The deputy who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was expected to receive stitches. He should make a full recovery, Horstman said.

The man who prompted the incident was a registered felon and on probation. He has a criminal history out of Virginia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

More information is expected to be released Monday.