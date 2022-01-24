SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule to splashdown off Florida’s coast

NASA is preparing to retrieve a SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule after it splashes down off of Florida’s coast Monday afternoon.

The capsule undocked from the International Space Station Sunday morning at 10:40 a.m. for its return to Earth.

The Cargo Dragon had been at the International Space Station since December after launching from Kennedy Space Center on the 21st and arriving at the space station 24 hours later.

The Cargo Dragon delivered more than 6,500 pounds of hardware, experiments and supplies to the crew of the ISS.

The capsule is set to splash down around 4:05 p.m.