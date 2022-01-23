ORLANDO, Fla. – Departure of a SpaceX Cargo Dragon capsule from the International Space Station was completed Sunday at 10:40 a.m. EST after two weather-related delays at the splashdown zone off the coast of Florida near Panama City.

The unpiloted resupply spacecraft is filled with more than 4,900 pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo, according to NASA.

SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from International Space Station Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (NASA)

The agency says the final splashdown site will be selected closer to deorbit and splashdown time. Currently, crews are aiming for a de-orbit burn at 3:05 p.m. EST on Monday, followed by a parachute-assisted splashdown off the Florida coast near Panama City at 4:05 p.m. EST. The splashdown will not be televised, NASA said.

SpaceX’s 24th cargo resupply mission with NASA launched from Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 21, 2021, and delivered more than three tons of supplies and research, including monoclonal antibodies to treat cancer, a handheld tissue-forming bioprinter and microgravity laundry detergent.