SpaceX plans to launch batch of Starlink satellites from Space Coast Thursday

33rd Starlink mission for the private space company

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is getting ready to launch another round of Starlink satellites into orbit on Thursday, according to a forecast released by the 45th Weather Squadron at Patrick Space Force Base.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket.

According to the forecast, the launch window is nearly two hours long, starting at 4:49 p.m. and ending at 6:47 p.m.

If the launch is delayed until Friday, the weather chances dip slightly to 70%.

The launch can be viewed from the Atlantis North Lawn at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex if the launch happens within operating hours. The visitor complex closes at 5 p.m.

SpaceX last launched a Starlink mission on Dec. 2 when the private space agency sent 48 of its internet satellites into orbit.

This will be the 33rd batch of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.

