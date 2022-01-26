WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Miami

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Miami.

The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Health Secretary Dr. Kenneth Scheppke for the news conference, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

The two will be speaking from Miami Dade College-North campus.

Details about the news conference have not been released.

The event comes a day after DeSantis sounded off on the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to revoke the emergency use authorization for two monoclonal antibody treatments.

“Early (Tuesday) morning, thousands of Floridians woke up to news that their appointments to get treatment for COVID-19 infection were canceled by the Biden administration which revoked — outright revoked — authorization for two very popular monoclonal antibody treatments that the state of Florida really pioneered over the summer and that we’ve worked hard to make available to our residents who needed treatment,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference.

The FDA announced the decision to revise the authorizations Monday for REGEN-COV, commonly called Regeneron after the company that makes it, and bamlanivimab and etesevimab — a treatment taken together which is produced by Eli Lilly — for patients who have the omicron variant of COVID-19.