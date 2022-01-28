Orange County schools extends mask requirement for adults on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools extended the mask requirement for all adults on a school campus.

The announcement was made on Friday and all employees, volunteers, visitors and vendors must wear a mask while they are on an Orange County campus or inside a school vehicle through February.

The district is also encouraging all students to wear a mask while in class.

It’s the latest policy move from OCPS.

Earlier this week, Orange County schools announced the district will no longer be able to provide excused absences if parents keep their child home due to concern about COVID-19 cases.

That policy update starts on Monday. School leaders report the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, and large numbers of absent students are putting an additional strain on teachers trying to juggle assignments.

“Additionally, the State has not extended the quarantined code to be used in accommodation of absences in our attendance records, so students should be considered truant for non-attendance. We simply must discontinue the provision,” the district said in a statement.

The district said any parent that wants to keep their child out of school can enroll them in Home School Education.

A student who is showing any symptom of COVID-19 should stay home, the district reminded parents.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said the change affects absences where the student stayed home as a precaution and not a student who has tested positive for COVID-19.