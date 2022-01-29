Altamonte Springs police search for missing 78-year-old man

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Police said Herberto Ferrer Sanchez was last seen leaving the Lakewood Park Condominiums off of Essex Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The son of Sanchez lives at the complex.

His son told police his father was heading to the Publix on Altamonte Drive.

Sanchez was last seen wearing a green jacket with a red shirt underneath, blue pants and brown shoes.

Police said he may have early symptoms of Dementia.

Sanchez lives in Winter Park does not know the Altamonte Springs area at all. He also does not have any friends or family in the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-339-2441.