Highly anticipated films coming to the big screen in February 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – The film industry continues to bounce back, and big-name films are coming out this month.
As the year continues, more and more most-anticipated films will be released.
Here are some highly anticipated films coming to theaters:
‘Jackass Forever’
“After 11 years, the Jackass crew is back for their final crusade,” according to IMDb.
‘Marry Me’
“Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans. But when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead,” IMDb describes.
‘Death on the Nile’
“While on vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress,” IMDb says.
‘Uncharted’
“Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also tracking clues that may lead to Nate’s long-lost brother,” according to Sony Pictures.