Tired of streaming? Here are some movies playing in theaters this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – In a time where many movies are available directly to stream, it is now an experience to go to your local theater and watch a film on the big screen.

The film industry has been continuing to make a comeback from the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some movies you can catch in theaters this weekend:

‘Scream’

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, California, a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past, according to IMDb.

“The King’s Daughter”

King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature, according to IMDb.

‘Belle’

Suzu is a shy high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U,” a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a globally-beloved singer, according to IMDb.

‘Sing 2′

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of a new show.

‘The King’s Man’

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man, according to 20th Century Studios’ website.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man, according to IMDb.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind, according to IMDb.

‘Redeeming Love’

Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based upon the novel by Francine Rivers, according to IMDb.