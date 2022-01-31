Orlando International Airport opens new COVID-19 testing site

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it is opening another COVID-19 testing site to help meet the demand.

The new COVID site will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Level 3 in Terminal A across the Suntrust Bank in partnership with Covid Testing LLC, according to a post made on social media.

PCR and antigen tests will be offered for results in 30 minutes or 10 minutes, respectively.

This is one of two testing clinics in the airport. The other is offered by AdventHealth in the West Hall, opposite of the security checkpoint for Gates 1-59, which also offers PCR and rapid testing.

Appointments and walk-ins are accepted. To schedule an appointment, please visit this link.