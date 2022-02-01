Report: SeaWorld trying to buy parent company of Cedar Point, Knotts Berry Farm

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment has made a bid to buy amusement park owner Cedar Fair, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The Orlando-based theme park company offered $3.4 billion for Ohio-based Cedar Fair, the parent company of Cedar Point in Ohio, Knotts Berry Farm in California, and 11 other amusement parks around the country.

SeaWorld, which has struggled in recent years as it battles public perception of its animal parks, plus losses from the pandemic, has come on strong in the past few months.

Third quarter revenue was up $415.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2020, to $521.2 million, according to SeaWorld’s third quarter report. An earnings report for the fourth quarter and all of fiscal year 2021 has not been released yet.

Cedar Fair also had a strong third quarter, with a record $753 million in net revenue.

It’s not the first time Cedar Fair has received an offer in the last few years. Reuters reported in 2019 that the company rejected an offer from Six Flags.