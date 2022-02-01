SpaceX prepares to launch more Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Another batch of Starlink satellites will be launched Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX is targeting no earlier than for 4:41 p.m. for the launch from Launch Pad 39A.

[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The launch can be viewed from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex from the Atlantis North Lawn Viewing Area. The center said the viewing area will open at 3:30 p.m., which is included with daily admission.

Ad

It will mark the 37th launch of Starlink satellites. SpaceX eventually hopes to have tens of thousands flying in low-Earth orbit, which will have to constantly be replaced as hardware is upgraded and the upper atmosphere drags on the satellites, slowly pulling them down.

The launch comes as SpaceX successfully launched an Italian satellite into orbit on top of its Falcon 9 rocket.

After four attempts, including one delayed because of a cruise ship, the SpaceX rocket lifted off Monday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.