🔓5 date-night spots at ICON Park in Orlando

If you’re looking for romance, thrill or friendly competition, ICON Park offers a variety of attractions that will make for a memorable date night. Celebrating Valentine’s Day, many of the attractions offer discounts for the month of February.

1. The Wheel

When it comes to love on Valentine’s Day, the sky is the limit! The Wheel at ICON Park is a 400-foot tall observation wheel, offering private capsules with Bluetooth capabilities so you can set the mood and control the music. You can also stop by the Sky Bar to pick up a drink or two on your way to the ride. ICON Park is offering the “I’m Sweet On You” package during the month of February.

For $115 plus tax, couples who book the “I’m Sweet On You” package will receive:

A private capsule on The Wheel for two with two rotations (that’s 40 minutes taking in the romantic views of the City Beautiful)

One bottle of sparkling wine with a keepsake Coozie (Both guests must be at least 21 years old)

Two mini cupcakes from Let’s Jess Bake at The Wheelhouse Market Food Hall

VIP photo package including unlimited digital downloads to commemorate your special evening

2. Museum of Illusions

Over the boring movie dates? Switch it up with this unique date destination. Walk through more than 50 mind-boggling, interactive exhibits at Museum of Illusions. It’s only a two-minute walk from The Wheel at ICON Park. This is the perfect spot to snap unique photos for that IG account with your loved one. Tickets are discounted for the month of February to $19.99.

3. ‘Land of the Giants’ thrill rides

For the thrill-seeking couple, enjoy the ‘Land of the Giants’ at ICON Park with three of the world’s tallest free-standing thrill rides: Orlando SlingShot, Orlando FreeFall and StarFlyer. You can package all the rides together with their ‘Ultimate Triple Shot’ package for $50 for all three rides. This will take their breath away!

4. Sloppy Joe’s

Who needs a fancy restaurant reservation, when you can enjoy food, drinks and live music at Sloppy Joe’s. For the month of February, every guest who purchases a ticket to The Wheel will receive a free order of Sloppy Nachos.

5. In the Game

For the couple that loves a friendly competition, In the Game, offers arcade games, escape rooms, X-D motion theaters, virtual reality games and more.