Police Chief Daniel Smutz retires after working for Altamonte Springs police for 25 years

Altamonte Springs Police Chief Daniel Smutz has retired after working for the department for 25 years.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs Police Chief Daniel Smutz has retired after working for the department for 25 years.

“Your strong work ethic and professionalism have set the tone for the rest of the department,” the department posted on Facebook.

He started working for the police department in August of 1996.

Today, we bid farewell to Chief Dan Smutz, as he retires after 25 years of service to the Altamonte Springs Police... Posted by Altamonte Springs Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

“We are proud of the difference you have made and you will be greatly missed. We are wishing you all the best on your retirement,” Altamonte Springs police posted on Facebook.

[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Smutz worked many assignments with the Altamonte Springs police over the years: