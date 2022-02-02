Police Chief Daniel Smutz retires after working for Altamonte Springs police for 25 years

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs Police Chief Daniel Smutz has retired after working for the department for 25 years.
“Your strong work ethic and professionalism have set the tone for the rest of the department,” the department posted on Facebook.
He started working for the police department in August of 1996.
Today, we bid farewell to Chief Dan Smutz, as he retires after 25 years of service to the Altamonte Springs Police...Posted by Altamonte Springs Police Department on Tuesday, February 1, 2022
“We are proud of the difference you have made and you will be greatly missed. We are wishing you all the best on your retirement,” Altamonte Springs police posted on Facebook.
[TRENDING: Here are 33 vanity plates deemed too racy for Florida roads | Separation of SpaceX rocket could be seen with the naked eye due to ‘jellyfish effect’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Smutz worked many assignments with the Altamonte Springs police over the years:
- He was assigned patrol duty from 1996-98
- He was assigned bike patrol from 1998-2000
- He was assigned to traffic from 2000-03
- He was on patrol again from 2003-05
- He was assigned to logistic support from 2005-07
- He was assigned to internal affairs from 2007-2010
- He was assigned to the commander of special operations from 2010-12
- He was assigned to the commander of operations from 2012-15
- He was deputy chief from 2015-16
- He was Chief of Police from 2016-22