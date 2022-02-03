78º

Florida man called 911 for paramedics, threatened them with metal pipe, deputies say

John Benning, 55, charged with aggravated assault, misuse of 911

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

John Benning, 55, who was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 by Flagler County deputies. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BUNNELL, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested early Wednesday morning after threatening firefighter paramedics who he called to his home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County Dispatch reported that John Benning, 55, called 911 a total of five times late Tuesday night in regard to a medical emergency, an affidavit shows.

When law enforcement arrived, deputies said Benning smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot, glossy eyes. Benning told deputies he believed his brother had been poisoned by their partner, but Benning’s brother stated he was overreacting, according to the affidavit.

As Benning’s brother was seen by first responders, he allegedly began to yell at them, deputies said. This alerted Benning, who picked up what deputies said was a large, heavy metal pipe and swung it back “as if to strike the firefighter paramedics on scene,” according to the affidavit.

Benning was ordered to drop the pipe and back away from the home before deputies arrested and charged him with aggravated assault on a firefighter and misuse of 911, according to the affidavit.

Benning was taken to the Flagler County Inmate Facility, deputies said.

