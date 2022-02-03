Kissimmee water park hiring 250 seasonal workers ahead of March reopening

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee is hiring to fill over 250 positions ahead of its reopening in March.

As the park enters its fourth season, management is looking for applicants 16 and older to fill seasonal roles in multiple areas, including lifeguards, guest services, First Aid, EMTs, cashiers, cooks, park services (custodial), servers, security and more.

The company said it offers competitive pay, benefits and flexibility in scheduling, with a focus on “safe, social and family fun,” according to a news release.

Water park officials said interested applicants “should possess excellent people skills, reliability, positive attitude, and flexible availability to become ambassadors of the park’s unique high tech Island vibe.”

The Kissimmee water park is located at 3230 Inspiration Drive and is scheduled to reopen March 12.

Those wanting to apply can do so here.

