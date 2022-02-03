Wish-Bone recalls two salad dressings

A popular brand of salad dressing is being recalled.

Conagra Brands says it’s issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese and Thousand Island dressings.

Both contain egg, which is not stated on the product label.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions from these products.

Currently, there are no reports of illness or injury.

Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.

If you’ve bought the product, you should throw it away.

People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra Brands consumer care at 800-881-3989.