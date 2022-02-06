60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Why Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is worth celebrating this Black History Month

Popular kids’ movie also resonates with adults, local pediatrician says

Tiffany Browne, Producer

Tags: Black History Month, Orlando, Orange County, Entertainment, Disney
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP) (Uncredited, © 2021 Disney. All Rights Reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Encanto,” Disney’s newest hit movie, is gaining praise for its diverse characters.

Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones told News 6 that watching the film with her family was a refreshingly relatable experience.

[TRENDING: New look: Walt Disney World doing away with iconic purple road signs | 3 arrested after violence at Nazi rally in Orange County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“As a Black mom I was like ‘About time,’ you know? About time that I can see my family or something that resembles my family in a whole movie and that my daughter and my son can see themselves in those characters,” Jones said.

Jones isn’t the only one who sees herself in “Encanto.” A little boy recently went viral after a social media post showed him standing next to a still of Antonio, one of the youngest characters featured in the movie, who he resembled.

The film “represents a culture or a look that you often don’t see,” Jones said. However, she said it’s important that kids see more content like this because “it gives a sense of belonging, it gives a sense of possibility.”

Jones said it’s not just good for little Brown and Black kids that see a representation of themselves on the big screen, but good for society as a whole. “We don’t need a colorblind society. We need a society that sees the richness of everyone ... and appreciates it,” Jones said.

For more material that reflects diverse communities, Dr. Jones recommended checking out EmbraceRace.org.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Tiffany produces the 4:30 p.m. newscast and has been with News 6 since January 2019. She also produces Florida's Fourth Estate podcast. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in radio/TV. Tiffany has lived in Central Florida since 2004 and has covered the Casey Anthony and George Zimmerman trials and several hurricanes.

email