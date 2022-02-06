Why Disney’s ‘Encanto’ is worth celebrating this Black History Month

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – “Encanto,” Disney’s newest hit movie, is gaining praise for its diverse characters.

Orlando Pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones told News 6 that watching the film with her family was a refreshingly relatable experience.

“As a Black mom I was like ‘About time,’ you know? About time that I can see my family or something that resembles my family in a whole movie and that my daughter and my son can see themselves in those characters,” Jones said.

Jones isn’t the only one who sees herself in “Encanto.” A little boy recently went viral after a social media post showed him standing next to a still of Antonio, one of the youngest characters featured in the movie, who he resembled.

The film “represents a culture or a look that you often don’t see,” Jones said. However, she said it’s important that kids see more content like this because “it gives a sense of belonging, it gives a sense of possibility.”

Jones said it’s not just good for little Brown and Black kids that see a representation of themselves on the big screen, but good for society as a whole. “We don’t need a colorblind society. We need a society that sees the richness of everyone ... and appreciates it,” Jones said.

For more material that reflects diverse communities, Dr. Jones recommended checking out EmbraceRace.org.